FMT, Lagos plan 1m jobs in maritime sector for youths

The Federal Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State Government and industry stakeholders will on Tuesday meet to discuss how to create one million jobs in the maritime sector for youths within one year.

The event, being initiated by the Employment Clinic as part of efforts to reduce poverty and youth unemployment will be held in Apapa, Lagos.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Employment Clinic, Ms Ronke Kosoko, the event with the theme: “Project one million jobs: From impact to Legacies, heading to a new frontier in the maritime industry,” is being initiated to ensure that jobless youths are withdrawn from the streets across the country.

She said: “The Federal Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State Government and private organisations have declared their support to ensure the success of the project.

 “Thousands of our youths can be engaged in fish trawling, ship building and repairs, cabotage, port and harbour, hydro power generation, off shore and off dock stevedoring, jetty operation, ferry and boat services, tourism, platforms, pilot and towage boats, mooring and supply crew vessel, shipping, forwarding agencies, medium and small scale industries, reefers carriers, truck holding bays, refineries, petro-chemical shipping, dredging and marine materials excavation, supply of bunkers of petroleum and water, cargo consolidation, logistics and distribution.”

Kosoko, who spoke over the weekend, stressed that it has become imperative to empower the youths in all the sub-sectors of the maritime industry in order to explore the abundant resources flourishing in the waterways and seabed, saying that the industry alone can absolved over five million workforce because of the potentials and the opportunities in the industry.

 

