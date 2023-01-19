FN Reads Riot Act To Road Race Organisers

All existing and intending road race organisers in Nigeria must henceforth register with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, (AFN), as a precondition to get their races sanctioned. AFN Vice President, Tafida Gadzama, who is also the head of the federation’s road race sub-committee says this becomes necessary following complaints over non-payment of prize monies and uncertified measurement of race courses.

‘The AFN received a letter from World Athletics warning that the federation will be held responsible for non-payment of prize monies. This is unacceptable going forward and to ensure our athletes get rewarded for participating in any road race, all road race organisers must annually register with the AFN and will be issued with licenses certifying them as such,’ said Gadzama. The AFN says registration as a road race organiser is just the first step towards getting any race sanctioned. ‘The other conditions to be met will be attached to the licenses that will be issued upon registration,’ he further said.

