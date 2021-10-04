FOC CNC billed to give lecture at  FCC’s annual lecture

The Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Obinwanne Egbuchulam will on Thursday deliver a lecture at the annual public lecture of the federated Correspondents chapel of the Nigerian Union of journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State council.

Also to Chairman the annual event of the chapel is His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom.

The lecture series, which is in its 8th year, is titled: “Maritime Security: Implications for Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry” and slated for October 7, 2021 will hold at the Conference Hall of Matho Crystal Hotel, Yenagoa.

The organisers of the lecture series, in a statement on Monday in Yenagoa and signed by the Chairman, Lecture Planning Committee, Comrade Samuel Ese of the Business Day Newspapers said that the lecture will discuss among others, issues concerning security in the Niger Delta region, the oil and gas industry and security in the maritime domain.

