Focal Utopia headphones costs N55m

Unveiled in Tournaire’s Paris boutique in 2016, and at Las

Vegas soon after, the Focal Utopia headphones by Tournaire

worth $120,000 can still lay claim to being the world’s most

expensive headphones today.

At $120,000, the headphones is approximately N54, 960, 000

million in Nigerian currency.

Made by master jewellers Tournaire, the design features

18-carat gold mounted with a trilogy of diamonds on the

headband totalling 6.5 carats, handcrafted entirely in Tournaire’s

workshops.

If you’re still feeling flush after buying a pair, why not shell

out for the stand too? It’s only another $12,000.

