Unveiled in Tournaire’s Paris boutique in 2016, and at Las
Vegas soon after, the Focal Utopia headphones by Tournaire
worth $120,000 can still lay claim to being the world’s most
expensive headphones today.
At $120,000, the headphones is approximately N54, 960, 000
million in Nigerian currency.
Made by master jewellers Tournaire, the design features
18-carat gold mounted with a trilogy of diamonds on the
headband totalling 6.5 carats, handcrafted entirely in Tournaire’s
workshops.
If you’re still feeling flush after buying a pair, why not shell
out for the stand too? It’s only another $12,000.
Focal Utopia headphones costs N55m
Unveiled in Tournaire’s Paris boutique in 2016, and at Las