Body & Soul

Focal Utopia headphones costs N55m

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Unveiled in Tournaire’s Paris boutique in 2016, and at Las
Vegas soon after, the Focal Utopia headphones by Tournaire
worth $120,000 can still lay claim to being the world’s most
expensive headphones today.
At $120,000, the headphones is approximately N54, 960, 000
million in Nigerian currency.
Made by master jewellers Tournaire, the design features
18-carat gold mounted with a trilogy of diamonds on the
headband totalling 6.5 carats, handcrafted entirely in Tournaire’s
workshops.
If you’re still feeling flush after buying a pair, why not shell
out for the stand too? It’s only another $12,000.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

I won’t go nude for N85m –Most Beautiful Girl in Imo State

Posted on Author Steve UzoechI

Uzoma Miracle Ezinne is a Computer Science student of Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo and the current Most Beautiful Girl in Imo State, MBGI 2020. Mira, as she is fondly called, is 20 years old and hails from Nkwerre Council area in Imo state. She is an accomplished makeup artist and a business woman. In this […]
Body & Soul

Fateema Mohammed, over the moon as she marries on her birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Borno born but Lagos based Fateema Mohammed, is still basking in the euphoria of the double celebration that rolled into one for her recently.   The beautiful prominent Peoples Democratic Party member, days ago added another year to turn 48. It is like icing on her cake as on the same day, she exchange marital […]
Body & Soul

Government has failed us –Annjay Chioma

Posted on Author with IFEOMA ONONYE

Annjay Chioma is a multi-talented entrepreneur, who at a young age, worked hard to make a name for herself in the Nigerian music industry. The model and businesswoman spoke with IFEOMA ONONYE in this interview on how far she has come in establishing her brand and her stand on the current crisis that is rocking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: