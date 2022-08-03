FOCUS AGIDINGBI

“A-gi-din-gbi,” was the way people described a loud groundbreaking noise. It became the name of a section of Lagos and emanated from the onomatopoeic description of loud sounds produced by the cannon of guns fired by British forces during the invasion of Lagos in 1851. Sounds and echoes of artillery were heard in places as far as Badagry and Lagos mainland. The name was adopted as the best way to capture the deafening experience and had since stuck to an originally Awori settlement northwest of Lagos between Alausa and Ogba.

Present-day Agidingbi now plays host to a lot of landmarks both publicly and privately owned. Some of them are the Lagos State Broadcasting Complex, Cadbury Plc, Coca-Cola, Dansol Schools, Lagos State Technical College, the New African Shrine and a lot of other multi-million dollar property and industrial investments.

