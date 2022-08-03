News

FOCUS AGIDINGBI

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

“A-gi-din-gbi,” was the way people described a loud groundbreaking noise. It became the name of a section of Lagos and emanated from the onomatopoeic description of loud sounds produced by the cannon of guns fired by British forces during the invasion of Lagos in 1851. Sounds and echoes of artillery were heard in places as far as Badagry and Lagos mainland. The name was adopted as the best way to capture the deafening experience and had since stuck to an originally Awori settlement northwest of Lagos between Alausa and Ogba.

Present-day Agidingbi now plays host to a lot of landmarks both publicly and privately owned. Some of them are the Lagos State Broadcasting Complex, Cadbury Plc, Coca-Cola, Dansol Schools, Lagos State Technical College, the New African Shrine and a lot of other multi-million dollar property and industrial investments.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

…TUC lose Secretary General, Kwara chair

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Musa- Lawal Ozigi and the TUC Kwara Chairman, Akin Akinsola, were among those killed in the Kaduna train bombing by suspected bandits on Monday night. TUC confirmed the deaths of its principal officers in a signed statement by its President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, yesterday. The […]
News

Lawan cautions senators over media comments

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday warned Senators to stop talking much to the press to avoid misleading the public. Lawan spoke against the backdrop of a complaint by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who faulted the interview granted by the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to Channels Television on Tuesday night. Omo-Agege […]
News Top Stories

As enigmatic Orji Uzor Kalu hits 62

Posted on Author Peter Eze

He is a household name, especially since his foray into politics. This name has been targeted at various times, but the enigma remains who he is – Orji Uzor Kalu. In order to tarnish his image, this hard-earned name was aimed at, especially during his ordeal in the hands of the Economic and Financial Crimes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica