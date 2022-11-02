Focus APONGBON

William Malcoskry, onetime acting governor of the Lagos colony was a tall red-bearded man. Yorubas having problems pronouncing his name avoided it by choosing to describe him by his looks instead of mentioning his name in any of their discussions. Thus his notable red beard became the object of description. “Oyinbo to lapon l’agbon”, the white man with the red chin. And so, aponlagbon became shortened to Apongbon. Named after the former colonial envy, Apongbon, today is one of the most popular markets in Lagos with commodities ranging from provisions items, exotic wines, spirits, toiletries, clothing, e.t.c. It is also located in a cluster of markets on Lagos Island, sharing proximity with the popular Oke Arin market, the Marina, Broad Street, Balogun Street, and the old Leventis Store.

