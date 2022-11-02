Focus APONGBON

William Malcoskry, onetime acting governor of the Lagos colony was a tall red-bearded man. Yorubas having problems pronouncing his name avoided it by choosing to describe him by his looks instead of mentioning his name in any of their discussions. Thus his notable red beard became the object of description. “Oyinbo to lapon l’agbon”, the white man with the red chin. And so, aponlagbon became shortened to Apongbon. Named after the former colonial envy, Apongbon, today is one of the most popular markets in Lagos with commodities ranging from provisions items, exotic wines, spirits, toiletries, clothing, e.t.c. It is also located in a cluster of markets on Lagos Island, sharing proximity with the popular Oke Arin market, the Marina, Broad Street, Balogun Street, and the old Leventis Store.
Related Articles
NAFDAC shuts company for revalidating expired products
In its renewed efforts to rid the country of unwholesome foods and other consumables to safeguard the health of the Nigerian populace, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC has shut a food manufacturing company over revalidation of expired Curry and Thyme spices. This is contained in a statement from NAFDAC’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Tricycle operators, others shut down Anambra over outrageous tax
Awka, the capital of Anambra State, was shut down yesterday following the protest by tricycle and shuttle bus operators over the payment of N25,000 and N15,000 monthly as directed by the state government. Consequently, commuters were stranded as the tricycle and shuttle bus operators refused to carry passengers making them trek long distances to their […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SON returns to sea ports 11 years after eviction
SON returns to sea ports 11 years after eviction ABUJA In a renewed commitment by the Federal Government to halt entry of sub standard goods into the country via the sea ports, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has been ordered back to Nigeria’s sea ports. Itsreinstatementtothesea ports is coming 11 years after the government ordered […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)