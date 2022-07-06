FOCUS BARIGA

A man named Bariga had migrated in the company of other Awori hunters, farmers and fishermen from Ile – Ife, almost 400 years ago. They settled down close to a river in what is now known as Bariga, having named the place after their leader. A brave and strong member of the group, named Okuta, also founded the adjourning settlement now known as Abule Okuta. A total of 26 other districts including Ayemuwa, Iteren, Mosho, Iwonwa, e.t.c, were formed by members of Bariga’s original entourage, with Aba Oko being their farm settlement. Other early settlers in Bariga include the Ilajes from Ondo State. Barriga’s socio-economic development was well aided by the proximity to Lagos, with Ikeja, the state capital some 7.5km away. It houses the first Secondary School, CMS Grammar School, Methodist Boys High School, and the prestigious University of Lagos among others and a host of other public and privatelyowned institutions of learning. Surrounded by water from the coastal lines along the Third Mainland Bridge and neighbouring Gbagada and Shomolu, Bariga is a densely populated area of mainly artisans, traders and upwardly mobile youths.

