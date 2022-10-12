News

FOCUS BROAD STREET

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

Broad Street, Lagos, is one of the oldest streets in Nigeria. It houses numerous corporate concerns including financial institutions. One of its kind in architectural richness, with both colonial and modern masterpieces seamlessly laced in a manner quite descriptive of the uniqueness of the city of Lagos itself. The presence of bookshops, a Cathedral, schools, restaurants, investment companies, stock brokerage firms, commercial banks, and other financial service providers, coupled with the usual sight of corporately dressed men and women, moving from car parks into offices in a manner that reminds of Oxford Broad Street in England makes Broad Street, Lagos, different from other streets on the Lagos Island Central Business District. Adjacent to Customs street, Nigeria’s “Wall Street”, housing headquarters of some of the biggest commercial banks, a beehive of financial transactions, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and the regional headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Broad street also comes with a blended mixture of colonial and modern architectural masterpieces.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

North- East IDPs and the efforts of NEDC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Since the creation of the North East Development Commission, a lot has happened in North-East Nigeria. So much, so that critical stakeholders have attested to. The North East Development Commission, as we all know, is an interventionist agency. However, the case of the NEDC has somewhat proven different from other interventionist agencies in the country. […]
News

COVID-19: Single-day count of infections drops to 86, lowest in March

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily count of COVID-19 infections dropped precipitously — with 86 new cases recorded across six states and the Federal Capital Yerritory (FCT), on Sunday. The fresh cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for March 21, 2021. States with new infections are FCT (33), Lagos (28), […]
News Top Stories

Obasanjo: God spared my life to serve Him, humanity

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday said, God spared his life in 2020 for him to serve Him and humanity. Obasanjo, therefore asked Nigerians, who survived COVID-19 and witnessed the New Year, to thank God for His mercies. The former President disclosed this at the second annual thanksgiving service of the State Chapter of the Christian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica