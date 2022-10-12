FOCUS BROAD STREET

Broad Street, Lagos, is one of the oldest streets in Nigeria. It houses numerous corporate concerns including financial institutions. One of its kind in architectural richness, with both colonial and modern masterpieces seamlessly laced in a manner quite descriptive of the uniqueness of the city of Lagos itself. The presence of bookshops, a Cathedral, schools, restaurants, investment companies, stock brokerage firms, commercial banks, and other financial service providers, coupled with the usual sight of corporately dressed men and women, moving from car parks into offices in a manner that reminds of Oxford Broad Street in England makes Broad Street, Lagos, different from other streets on the Lagos Island Central Business District. Adjacent to Customs street, Nigeria’s “Wall Street”, housing headquarters of some of the biggest commercial banks, a beehive of financial transactions, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and the regional headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Broad street also comes with a blended mixture of colonial and modern architectural masterpieces.

