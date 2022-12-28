FOCUS EKO ATLANTIC CITY

A new coastal city is being built on Victoria Island adjacent to Lagos, Nigeria, to solve the chronic shortage of real estate in the world’s fastest- growing megacity. A focal point for investors capitalising on rich development growth based on massive demand – and a gateway to emerging markets of the continent.

The Eko Atlantic City is one of the world’s cutting-edge new cities A visionary project on a huge scale, achieved by a team of major local and international partners. Standing on 10 million square metres of land reclaimed from the ocean and protected by an 8.5-kilometer-long sea wall, the modern tech-driven city will be the size of the skyscraper district in Manhattan, USA.

Self-sufficient and sustainable, it includes state-of-theart urban design, power generation, clean water, advanced telecommunications, spacious roads, and tree-lined streets. The project is privately funded by South Energy Nigeria Limited – the developers and city planners, a subsidiary of the Nigeria-based Chagoury Group of companies – working in strategic partnership with the Lagos State Government and supported by the Federal Government. Notable national and international banks have been quick to capitalise on the opportunities with some of Nigeria’s biggest – FCMB, First Bank, Access Bank, and Guaranty Trust Bank – partnering with Eko Atlantic, with support from BNP Paribas Fortis and KBC.

For savvy investors, Eko Atlantic City represents far more than just surging Lagos land value. Eko Atlantic opens unprecedented opportunities for tapping into the wider potential of the continent as a whole – widely recognized as the world’s most promising growth horizon.

