News

FOCUS EKO ATLANTIC CITY

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

A new coastal city is being built on Victoria Island adjacent to Lagos, Nigeria, to solve the chronic shortage of real estate in the world’s fastest- growing megacity. A focal point for investors capitalising on rich development growth based on massive demand – and a gateway to emerging markets of the continent.

The Eko Atlantic City is one of the world’s cutting-edge new cities A visionary project on a huge scale, achieved by a team of major local and international partners. Standing on 10 million square metres of land reclaimed from the ocean and protected by an 8.5-kilometer-long sea wall, the modern tech-driven city will be the size of the skyscraper district in Manhattan, USA.

Self-sufficient and sustainable, it includes state-of-theart urban design, power generation, clean water, advanced telecommunications, spacious roads, and tree-lined streets. The project is privately funded by South Energy Nigeria Limited – the developers and city planners, a subsidiary of the Nigeria-based Chagoury Group of companies – working in strategic partnership with the Lagos State Government and supported by the Federal Government. Notable national and international banks have been quick to capitalise on the opportunities with some of Nigeria’s biggest – FCMB, First Bank, Access Bank, and Guaranty Trust Bank – partnering with Eko Atlantic, with support from BNP Paribas Fortis and KBC.

For savvy investors, Eko Atlantic City represents far more than just surging Lagos land value. Eko Atlantic opens unprecedented opportunities for tapping into the wider potential of the continent as a whole – widely recognized as the world’s most promising growth horizon.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC Crisis: Court asked to stop planned national convention

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been asked to stop the National Caretaker Committee member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from going ahead with the planned convention. The Caretaker Committee members, led by Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, has planned the convention of the party for December to elect new […]
News

TY Buratai: Why the phones are still ringing

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Something interesting struck my mind having closely monitored events around the immediate past Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. TY Buratai (rtd). One is perplexed at the stream of human traffic to his residence or complimentary phone calls everyday. It’s a seldom experience with past public office holders in Nigeria. Unlike Gen. Buratai, most […]

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
News Top Stories

JAMB remits N3.51bn as 2021 operating surplus to FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

In line with its commitment to ensure prudent management of public resources, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), has remitted the sum of N3.51 billion to the national treasury as part of its 2021 operating surplus. Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, said he had made the commitment when he took over the helm […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica