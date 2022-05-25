Originally known as Forest of monkeys (‘Igbo Obo’), about 90 km north of the Lagoon on the Lekki axis, Epe started as an expedition field for Ijebu-Ode hunters. That was centuries before the arrival of fleeing Lagos king Kosoko and his over 1500 warriors in 1552. Welcoming Kosoko brought a turn in civilization with the introduction of Islam by the Lagosians who stayed distinctively on the opposite side of the Ijebu traditional worshippers; leaving the majorly agrarian community without a paramount ruler, as Ijebu Epe (the original habitats) and the Eko Epes (the relics of the Kosoko movement) were ruled by two kings – the Oloja and the Olu of Epe respectively. Sprawling about 885 km², modern Epe became famous for its fishing population and the presence of a wet market (the popular Oluwo fish market) in addition to the production of other food and cash crops.

With an estimated 303,600 population, Epe could well pass for an academic settlement with educational institutions like Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCOPED), Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), LASU YABATECH and LASUTECH to mention but a few. As a major political hub, Epe has produced three Lagos governors: The late Pa Michael Otedola, father of billionaire Femi Otedola, Akinwumi Ambode and the incumbent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Notable locations in the town include the Fish roundabout, Eko Tourist Beach Resort, Lagos State University [LASU], and Epe Campus. Lekki Free Trade Zone Complex, Epe Marina e.t.c. Other prominent indigenes of Epe are the Late Shafi Edu, Dr Dapo Sarumi, and John Obafunwa among others.

