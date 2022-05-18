Mega City

FOCUS …IKEJA

A derivation of ‘Ikeja- Onigorun’, a deity of the Aworis, the pre-colonial occupants from Ota in Ogun State, Ikeja, 17 kilometres northwest of Lagos now represents a mini Nigeria, where all sorts of ethnic nationalities stay.

 

Formally a kola nuts farm of Lagos and now second most industrialised local government after Obi Akor in River State and playing host to Lagos State governor’s office, House of Assembly complex and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja is a predominantly elitist settlement, whose civilization commenced at the opening of the Lagos-Ibadan railway some 120 years ago is no doubt a major hive of commerce, politics, manufacturing, administration and management in Nigeria.

 

The presence of 5-Star hotels and topgrade nightclubs such as Sheraton, Raddisson, Protea, the New African Shrine, Lagbaja’s Motherland etc, also ranks Ikeja as a major hospitality and entertainment hub.

 

