FOCUS IKORODU

Fast assuming the posture of a metropolitan settlement, due to the transformation occasioned by infrastructural modifications by the State government, Ikorodu is now a darling to investors and home builders. Also with the degree of certainty breathed by Lagos State commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, while announcing that the 32-metric tons per hour Imota Rice Mill will be ready for inauguration in a few weeks, Ikorodu, a farming and fishing community is certainly poised for a dramatic socio-economic transformation.

Originally a hunting expedition site by Remo royal farmers, Oko Odu (Odu farm), because vegetation of the area was predominantly ODU plant, hence they referred to the area as the farm of ODU, meaning OKO-ODU, which was by the Remo accent called OKORODU. Then, the name of this town near the Lagos Lagoon, on the Bight of Benin, 14 miles (23 km) northwest of Lagos was later generally refer to as Ikorodu.

The commercial manufacturing of pottery and cloth dyeing were significant local industries in the town with a population of 535,619 according to a 2006 official estimate. Traditionally led by an Ayangburen, Ikorodu town has produced industrious sons and daughters, including the late Lawyer and politician, Theophilus Owolabi Shobowale Benson, another big politician, Adeniran Ogunsanya, the inventor of Alabukun Powder, Jacob Odulate, former Lagos State Head of Service, Adesegun Olusola Ogunlewe, and former senator and former minister of Works, Kingsley Adeseye Ogunlewe, justto mention just a few.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...