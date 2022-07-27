FOCUS IKOYI

The area that makes up Ikoyi was originally a continuous land mass with Lagos Island until separated by colonialists with the construction of a canal.

The man-made water path has now been built over. Ikoyi was started by a certain Adeyemi, brought to Lagos from old Oyo, by the Aromire family after marrying Efunluyi, daughter of Meku (Aromire). Oke-Ipa on Ikoyi Island, named after his ancestral home in Oyo was allocated to him in celebration of the birth of his son by his father-in-law, Meku.

The first house built on that plot became Iga Onikoyi and Aromire’s son-inlaw, Adeyemi became one of the earliest first holders of an Idejo title in Lagos, the Onikoyi title. Ikoyi is made up of water bodies like creeks, swamps, and the lagoon, with the people majorly fishers, hunters, and fruit traders.

The area was initially developed by colonialists as a residential settlement for the expatriate British community and later expanded through reclamation in the 1950s.

Ikoyi now benefits from a wide range of industries set up within the area, ranging from real estate development, telecommunications, chemical companies, internet service providers and banking.

Almost every Nigerian billionaire now maintains at least a property on the Island with numerous government parastatals like The National Drug Law Enforcement A g e n c y (NDLEA), The World H e a l t h Organi – z a t i o n ( W H O ) and the residence of the Deputy-Governor of Lagos State among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...