News

Focus ILUPEJU

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

Ilupeju was a farmstead on the outskirts of Mushin. Earlier inhabited by Ebira people from presentday Kogi State, the construction of Ikorodu Road and the establishment of an industrial estate in 1967 further opened the village up to the influx of people from within and outside Nigeria. Today, Ilupeju boasts of one of the largest communities of expatriates, majorly Indians, but the area was first dominated by Chinese professionals who worked at Matori and other places close to Mushin.

Now known as “the Indian Village”, Ilupeju also offers a welcoming environment to cultures from within and beyond Nigerian shores. Multilingual shops offer services in Indian, Chinese, French, and English languages. With Indian festivals observed daily, many locals now consider the Asians as friendly and humanitarian; as people of various tongues, colours and cultures now cohabit peacefully in the area. Proximity to Oshodi, Ikeja, and other high human density areas has made Ilupeju the choice location for industrial, commercial, and residential property investors.

Major establishments in the Ilupeju industrial area include PZ Plc, Orange Drugs Plc, Poly Products, e.t.c. Major streets are Town Planning Way, Coker, Adebisi Ladejobi, Adefowope, Akinsanya, and so on. There are also Indian shops where Asian can buy virtually anything for their daily needs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo hails AbdulRazaq on conferment of title

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq on the conferment of the title of Mutawali of Ilorin Emirate on him, saying he brings many sterling qualities to the royal stool. Osinbajo spoke on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the turbaning AbdulRazaq as the second Mutawali of Ilorin Emirate by the […]
News

Okorocha: Injustice keeping Nigeria as third world country

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Imo State and former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said injustice in the country has kept the country as a third world country. The Senator, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, at the APC Press Corps second lecture series said with Justice Nigeria would have been […]
News Top Stories

Smuggled Arms: FG should query Customs, Immigration –CAN, IDFP, others

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) have warned that the un-abating insecurity in the country was a threat to the conduct of the 2023 elections, adding that it might not hold as planned.   Leaders of the religious groups gave the warning at the Inclusive Security Dialogue Meeting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica