Focus ILUPEJU

Ilupeju was a farmstead on the outskirts of Mushin. Earlier inhabited by Ebira people from presentday Kogi State, the construction of Ikorodu Road and the establishment of an industrial estate in 1967 further opened the village up to the influx of people from within and outside Nigeria. Today, Ilupeju boasts of one of the largest communities of expatriates, majorly Indians, but the area was first dominated by Chinese professionals who worked at Matori and other places close to Mushin.

Now known as “the Indian Village”, Ilupeju also offers a welcoming environment to cultures from within and beyond Nigerian shores. Multilingual shops offer services in Indian, Chinese, French, and English languages. With Indian festivals observed daily, many locals now consider the Asians as friendly and humanitarian; as people of various tongues, colours and cultures now cohabit peacefully in the area. Proximity to Oshodi, Ikeja, and other high human density areas has made Ilupeju the choice location for industrial, commercial, and residential property investors.

Major establishments in the Ilupeju industrial area include PZ Plc, Orange Drugs Plc, Poly Products, e.t.c. Major streets are Town Planning Way, Coker, Adebisi Ladejobi, Adefowope, Akinsanya, and so on. There are also Indian shops where Asian can buy virtually anything for their daily needs.

