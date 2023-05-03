Mega City

FOCUS – ‘ISHERI OLOFIN’

Oduduwa begat Olofin Okanbi, Okanbi begat Ogunfunminire amongst other children. After the death of Olofin Okanbi, Ogundunminre departed Ile-Ife with gifts of a crown and three clay pots containing medicinal propi- tiations to place on a river, he should follow it and settle where it sinks.

Hence the name “Awori” (Awori; Pot has sunk) for his descendants. Ogunfunminire followed it to a place where the pot sank, he named the place Isheri (i.e Isha Erin meaning a place where the elephant was cut into pieces) after kill- ing an elephant there.

The town grew in population as more people from Ile-Ife and Egba came to settle with him. He became the 1st Oba of Isheri bearing his Father’s name OLO- FIN as his title (hence Isheri Olofin) in the year 1425. The grandson of Odudu- wa founded many culturally symbolic settlements; in- cluding Iddo (where his wife Ajaiye gave birth to the Ide- jos – Oniru, Ojora, Elegushi, Onikoyi, Olumegbon, Oloto, Aromire, Oluwa) and areas around it in present-day Lagos, also offshoot towns from Isheri and Iddo were created including Otta, Ijanikin, Otto – Awori, etc.

The Adimula of Awori Kingdoms, Oba (Engr.) Sulai- man Adekunle Bamgbade is the 20th Olofin of Isheri and he is the foremost Awori Tra- ditional ruler both in Lagos and Ogun State.

