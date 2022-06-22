FOCUS ISOLO

Akinbaiye a brave Awori itinerant farmer and hunter, migrated from Ile- Ife to a place not far from the Yewa river. There he found a grinding stone (Óla in the Yoruba language) with which he sharpened cutlasses and knives for his many heroic hunting expeditions. He later settled down based on divination from his Ifa Oracle, relocated close to his grinding stone and named the place, ‘Ìsò Olo,’ meaning, the place of the grinding stone, or what may be referred to in nowadays Lagos as ‘Olo bus stop’. Situated along the popular Apapa Oshodi Expressway, Isolo consists of many housing estates, and institutions of higher learning, including Lagos State Polytechnic, PEFTI Film Institute, e.t.c.

About 5km from Oshodi and about 10 to 15 km from the Apapa Port, upwardly mobile young accommodation seekers have always prefered Isolo. Many houses are owned by politicians, and socialites, with the late Fuji icon, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister who lived and was buried in his Isolo “Fuji Chamber”, leading the pack. With a population of over 400,000, the former Ìsò Olo now boasts of a massive industrial estate, markets and presence of every sort of Banks in the country. Notable places include the US visa collection centre, Osolo Palace, SOS Children’s village and Aswani Market to mention a few.

