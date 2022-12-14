News

FOCUS LAGOS – ABEOKUTA EXPRESS ROAD

Posted on

The Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway is an 81-kilometerlong road (about 50 miles) expressway connecting Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, and Ikeja, the capital of Lagos and Africa’s most populated city. The expressway is Nigeria’s busiest highway, linking people living in metropolitan and greater Lagos, as well as people from outside the state.

The expressway is the busiest inter-state and intra-city route in Nigeria and handles about 300,000 PCUs daily and constitutes one of the largest road networks in Africa. Demarcating Ikeja and Alimosho on the left-hand side and Agege and Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Areas on the right as one travels outward Lagos, towards Ota Toll gate Ogun State, the highway is under the purview of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) projects. Along the highway are situated popular spots and locations of Lagos, like Iyana Ipaja, Abule Egba, Ile Epo, Katanguwa Markets, Hamadiya Hospital, C & S Orimolade headquarters, where the founder of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church worldwide, Prophet Mose Orimolade Tunolase was buried, among other major landmarks.

 

Our Reporters

