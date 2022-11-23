News

FOCUS: LAGOS CITY HALL

The 122-year-old City Hall Lagos is an architectural masterpiece that symbolizes the rich symbolizes Lagos people. It served as the secretariat of the Lagos Island Local Government, the doyen of Nigeria’s native or grassroots administration since 1900. The imposing edifice has gradually become the latest address for exclusive arts, entertainment, tourism, and social events. Commissioned in 1968 as the premier seat of local government administration in Nigeria, razed by a 1998 fire outbreak whose cause remains unknown, City Hall was renovated in 2009 by the Lagos State Government under Governor Babatunde Fashola SAN 2009.

The newly-renovated City Hall offers state-of-the-art event facilities covering information communication technology, safety regulations, alternative power supply, air conditioning, conveniences/sewage system, and ample parking space. The City Hall consists of a banquet hall, 5 offices space, 1 banking hall, council chamber with offices all completed with leading– edge construction finishing. Worthy of note on a visit to City Hall is the little-observed remembrance of a late elder statesman of Nigeria – Dr. Isaac Ladipo Oluwole O.B.E (1892-1953). The memorial bust was erected in attribute to the late Doctor by the Public Health Society of Nigeria, in appreciation of his very great health care initiatives to Lagos and the nation.

 

