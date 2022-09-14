FOCUS MAGODO

A small village is known for its many restrictions and numerous taboos. A village that no one ever visited without the aid of a native tour guide. To avoid running foul of the many native booby traps in the form of “don’t” and “must dos”. One of their most feared taboos is the one on the act of pounding. All forms of pounding are forbidden. So much so that “don’t pound” or “no pounding” had become popular parlance among the people as they interchange them in reminding themselves of the dreadfully potent and sacrosanct law against pounding. “Ma gun odo”, “Don’t pound it” in Yoruba language, then was later shortened to “Magodo.” Now a typical residential city, Magodo, now divided into Phases 1 and 2, is a highend destination for property investors. Politicians, artists, athletes, and corporate executives have also found Magodo suitable for it’s elitist environmental settings. Proximity to Alausa, the seat of power, a Central Business District, accessibility inward and outward Lagos Ibadan Expressway, and the Muritala Muhammed International and Ikeja local airports are a few of the attractions of the area
Related Articles
Buhari expresses concern at influx of illegal weapons
…directs security agents to fish out perpetrators of attacks on Ebonyi, Soludo Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern at the influx of illegal weapons into the country. This is as he directed security agents to fish out perpetrators of attacks on three communities in Ishielu Local Government of Ebonyi State. He also […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Money laundering: We’ve recovered over $700m in 4 years –FG
The Federal Government has said that over $700 million looted funds stashed abroad was recovered and returned to the country, between 2017 and 2021. Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), made the disclosure in a welcome address at an international conference on illicit financial flows and asset […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
You’re behind Nigeria’s problems, Northern youths tell Obasanjo
The Northern Youth Assembly has faulted ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s critique of the Muhammadu Buhari government, claiming he created most of the problems of the country. In a communiqué at the end of its emergency meeting, the Secretary General of the group, Muhammad Hussain Bauchi, said Nigeria was worse off under Obasanjo. The group […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)