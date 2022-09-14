News

FOCUS MAGODO

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

A small village is known for its many restrictions and numerous taboos. A village that no one ever visited without the aid of a native tour guide. To avoid running foul of the many native booby traps in the form of “don’t” and “must dos”. One of their most feared taboos is the one on the act of pounding. All forms of pounding are forbidden. So much so that “don’t pound” or “no pounding” had become popular parlance among the people as they interchange them in reminding themselves of the dreadfully potent and sacrosanct law against pounding. “Ma gun odo”, “Don’t pound it” in Yoruba language, then was later shortened to “Magodo.” Now a typical residential city, Magodo, now divided into Phases 1 and 2, is a highend destination for property investors. Politicians, artists, athletes, and corporate executives have also found Magodo suitable for it’s elitist environmental settings. Proximity to Alausa, the seat of power, a Central Business District, accessibility inward and outward Lagos Ibadan Expressway, and the Muritala Muhammed International and Ikeja local airports are a few of the attractions of the area

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari expresses concern at influx of illegal weapons

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…directs security agents to fish out perpetrators of attacks on Ebonyi, Soludo Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern at the influx of illegal weapons into the country. This is as he directed security agents to fish out perpetrators of attacks on three communities in Ishielu Local Government of Ebonyi State. He also […]
News

Money laundering: We’ve recovered over $700m in 4 years –FG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Abdulwahad Isa

The Federal Government has said that over $700 million looted funds stashed abroad was recovered and returned to the country, between 2017 and 2021. Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), made the disclosure in a welcome address at an international conference on illicit financial flows and asset […]
News

You’re behind Nigeria’s problems, Northern youths tell Obasanjo

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

The Northern Youth Assembly has faulted ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s critique of the Muhammadu Buhari government, claiming he created most of the problems of the country.   In a communiqué at the end of its emergency meeting, the Secretary General of the group, Muhammad Hussain Bauchi, said Nigeria was worse off under Obasanjo.   The group […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica