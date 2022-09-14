FOCUS MAGODO

A small village is known for its many restrictions and numerous taboos. A village that no one ever visited without the aid of a native tour guide. To avoid running foul of the many native booby traps in the form of “don’t” and “must dos”. One of their most feared taboos is the one on the act of pounding. All forms of pounding are forbidden. So much so that “don’t pound” or “no pounding” had become popular parlance among the people as they interchange them in reminding themselves of the dreadfully potent and sacrosanct law against pounding. “Ma gun odo”, “Don’t pound it” in Yoruba language, then was later shortened to “Magodo.” Now a typical residential city, Magodo, now divided into Phases 1 and 2, is a highend destination for property investors. Politicians, artists, athletes, and corporate executives have also found Magodo suitable for it’s elitist environmental settings. Proximity to Alausa, the seat of power, a Central Business District, accessibility inward and outward Lagos Ibadan Expressway, and the Muritala Muhammed International and Ikeja local airports are a few of the attractions of the area

