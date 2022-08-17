FOCUS OGBA

Akejuigbo, as Ogba area of Ifako Ijaiye Local Government area of Lagos State is now known was first occupied by Akiole, originally from Ife, who left his brother, Osehu, in, Ota seeking a place they could settle and call their own. After few years sojourn in Akejuigbo, Akiole invited his brother over and they settled down and renamed the place, Ogba.

Meaning “garden” as history reckons the place was surrounded by a bamboo plantation. The land today comprises of Agidingbi, Adekunle, Alausa, part of Shangisha and so on. Formerly a suburb of Lagos, Ogba has grown to become a metropolitan mix of residential, industrial and educational settlement. Estimated above 700,000 population and playing host to the prestigious Institute of Journalism, (NIJ), Excellence Hotel, County Hospital, the All Seasons Plaza, Ogba Shopping Arcade, Blue Cross Hospital, Victoria House, the Lagos State Broadcasting Service complex, numerous government and privately settled residential estates, and industrial scheme and a Police Area Command headquarters passes today’s Ogba as a typical suburban metropolis of Lagos. Other places of interest in Ogba include the Cocoa Industry factories owned by Oodua Investments Company, Guinness Plc breweries and Campina WAMCO Nigeria PLC.

