News

FOCUS OGUDU

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ogudu a suburb north of Lagos was founded over 300 years ago by an Ife migrant, Amosun. Amosun and brother, Amore left Ife but the latter settled somewhere in Ikeja, while the elderly former continued the search for an area bordered by water, as instructed by Ifa at departure from Ife. After traversing towns like Ajase Ipo, old Oyo, Igbein, Abeokuta and the present Ikeja, where his younger brother, Amore had chosen, Amosun was said to have eventually located and settled down in the place presently called Ogudu, with his wife, Pefunmi and their four children, Onbohun, Oduagbo, Ikuyeju and Fashola. Present-day Ogudu with over 1.3m population and 40,571 density per square kilometre, is predominantly a residential settlement with various classes of people including high, medium and low-income earners. Ogudu is served by many schools, hospitals and hotels and it is basically of two components; Ogudu Orioke, a densely populated nearslum and a government reservation area, popularly called Ogudu GRA.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: I want to succeed Buhari, Okorocha tells Senators

Posted on Author Reporter

  Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State on Wednesday joined the growing ranks of those who want to succeed Muhammadu Buhari as President of Nigeria. Okorocha formally declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to his colleagues in the Senate. He […]
News

Ex-Education Minister to FG: Seize Dowen College’s operational licence

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has called on the Federal Government to enforce a one-year interruption of the operational licence of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State. This is against the backdrop of the alleged gruesome torture of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr by some cultmember students of the school, which led to his […]
News

NDLEA arrests 248, confiscates 243,528kg drugs in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ebonyi State Command, yesterday said it has arrested over 248 suspected drug traffickers in the state in 2021. The agency also said it had seized over 243, 520 kilograms of drugs in the state within the same period. The Deputy Commander of the agency in the state, Amaka […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica