FOCUS OGUDU

Ogudu a suburb north of Lagos was founded over 300 years ago by an Ife migrant, Amosun. Amosun and brother, Amore left Ife but the latter settled somewhere in Ikeja, while the elderly former continued the search for an area bordered by water, as instructed by Ifa at departure from Ife. After traversing towns like Ajase Ipo, old Oyo, Igbein, Abeokuta and the present Ikeja, where his younger brother, Amore had chosen, Amosun was said to have eventually located and settled down in the place presently called Ogudu, with his wife, Pefunmi and their four children, Onbohun, Oduagbo, Ikuyeju and Fashola. Present-day Ogudu with over 1.3m population and 40,571 density per square kilometre, is predominantly a residential settlement with various classes of people including high, medium and low-income earners. Ogudu is served by many schools, hospitals and hotels and it is basically of two components; Ogudu Orioke, a densely populated nearslum and a government reservation area, popularly called Ogudu GRA.

