News

Focus: OJOKORO

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ojokoro is a Lagos community divided by the. Lagos Abeokuta Expressway. It spreads across Ojokoro and Agbado Oke Odo LCDA. It comprises an array of settlements lying on both sides as one travels from Abule Egba towards the Sango-Ota Toll Gate.

The name, Ojokoro is a shortened form of ‘Ojo ko le ro”, a way in which the people describe a “farm that can never be cultivated by a coward” Only brave hunters survived in the demon-invested forest where their games are only beast animals.

Under the traditional ridership of the Olojokoro, the community is now a Lagos suburb and it now covers villages like; Waasimi, Ijaiye, Bajomo, Abanishe, Jibowu, Meiran, Adanitan, Agbado Ile, Egbatedo, Siwooku, Oguntolu, Adeogun among others. Now housing industries and factories including, Fine Coat Paints, Qualitex and Micom Aluminium Wheels, extrusion factories, FM radio stations and hotels among others. Ojokoro once hosted the first private polytechnic in Lagos – Rimax Institute Meiran and one of the earliest private institutes of catering and hotel management in Nigeria – The DOF Institute. the town is served by schools, supermarkets, and malls.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Marwa to tricycle operators: Desist from carrying drug traffickers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has warned tricycle owners, popularly known as Keke Marwa, that they will lose their investments if they are caught using the popular means of transportation to move drug traffickers or illicit substances in any part of the country.   […]
Business News

‘PIA implementation’ll boost competitiveness in oil & gas industry’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti, has said that the operationalisation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) will boost competitiveness, bring about certainty and cost optimisation in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.   The PIA which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on August 16 after […]
News Top Stories

8 banks grow customer deposits to N21.48trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Eight deposit money banks in the country grew their total customer deposits by 13.57 per cent to N21.48 trillion at the end of the first half of  this year, from N18.91 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020 as their half year, ended June 30, 2021 financial statements show.   The DMBs are Access Bank, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica