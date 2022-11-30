Focus: OJOKORO

Ojokoro is a Lagos community divided by the. Lagos Abeokuta Expressway. It spreads across Ojokoro and Agbado Oke Odo LCDA. It comprises an array of settlements lying on both sides as one travels from Abule Egba towards the Sango-Ota Toll Gate.

The name, Ojokoro is a shortened form of ‘Ojo ko le ro”, a way in which the people describe a “farm that can never be cultivated by a coward” Only brave hunters survived in the demon-invested forest where their games are only beast animals.

Under the traditional ridership of the Olojokoro, the community is now a Lagos suburb and it now covers villages like; Waasimi, Ijaiye, Bajomo, Abanishe, Jibowu, Meiran, Adanitan, Agbado Ile, Egbatedo, Siwooku, Oguntolu, Adeogun among others. Now housing industries and factories including, Fine Coat Paints, Qualitex and Micom Aluminium Wheels, extrusion factories, FM radio stations and hotels among others. Ojokoro once hosted the first private polytechnic in Lagos – Rimax Institute Meiran and one of the earliest private institutes of catering and hotel management in Nigeria – The DOF Institute. the town is served by schools, supermarkets, and malls.

