Focus on empowerment of albinos, group tells Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed the need to have frank and robust conversations around the protection and empowerment of people living with albinism.

 

Osinbajo said this at a virtual event, attended by a number of distinguished personalities including diplomats such as the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, marking the World Albinism Day themed: “Strength Beyond All Odds”, at the weekend.

 

The Vice President, who urged the people not to discriminate against albinos said, “there is a need to see it for what it is, a genetic difference not a contagious disease or a public health problem.” In dealing with the various challenges faced by the albinism community,

 

Osinbajo stated the need to “have frank and robust conversations around the protection and empowerment of our compatriots that live with albinism.”

