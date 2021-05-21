News

Focus on funding security – Gen. Abdulsalami tells FG

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

…those calling for segregation should be properly guided -Lawan

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar has called on the Federal Government to divert all necessary funding to the security forces and forget infrastructural development in order to secure peace in the country. Abdulsalam said this when the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal paid him a visit to commiserate with him over the death of the father of Senator Sani Musa, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District. According to Abdulsalami: “If there is no peace, there cannot be a country!” Continuing he said: “There is the need for government to stop every unnecessary infrastructural development across the country and focus on security.

“My suggestion is that, due to the fact that our security forces are being overstretched, I think all the necessary fundings should be given to the security forces. I suggest that we look at the unnecessary development issues in the country and do the needful to make life bearable and let us face this insecurity by diverting the necessary fundings to secure peace in this country.

If there is no peace, there will be no country.” General Abdulsalam further prayed that those making life difficult for Nigerians will look at reasons why they need to give peace a chance. He added that “Nigerians are good people, they don’t ask for much but there are few irresponsible ones making life very difficult and I hope the good God will guide them to see reasons and give peace a chance.” While expressing appreciation to the former Head of State, the Senate President said the courage, resolve and determination of Nigerians would help the nation surmount its current challenges. According to him: “Every single hand is needed on deck today. As leaders, elected or appointed, we have responsibilities and obligation to the citizens. We need the support of the citizens as well to solve the numerous problems that Nigeria faces today.

“The challenges are numerous and profound. But the courage, resolve and determination of Nigerians would see us through because we are determined to surmount these problems and challenges.” He further stated that majority of Nigerians still want Nigeria to remain a single country adding that those calling for segregation of the country should be properly guided. Accordingly, he said: “There are so many issues, some people are agitating for segregation of the country but I believe that majority of Nigerians want Nigeria to remain as a single country.

And those who are on the sidelines, who are agitating should be guided properly, let them see the reasons why we should continue to be together.” The Senate President also visited former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and had a closeddoor meeting with him and from there, he visited the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Farouk Bahago.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Hoodlums attack Customs Command, injure officers, set office on fire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Hoodlums, masquerading as #EndSARS protesters, attacked the Kwara State Command warehouse of the Nigerian Customs Service in Ilorin on Saturday with the intention of looting. In a resistance put up by Customs Officers on duty, 24 of the motorcycles and a tricycle that conveyed the looters to the facility were seized. The hoodlums, however, succeeded […]
News Top Stories

Bello meets Obasanjo in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State yesterday met with the former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abuja. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mohammed Onogwu, disclosed that his principal and the former president had a fruitful discussion.   Onogwu stated that Obasanjo urged the governor to sustain his effort in providing security for his state, noting […]
News

Deputy Speaker, 2 lawmakers, other members-elect declare for Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and two other lawmakers under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday declared their support and loyalty for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the party’s candidate for the September 19 governorship election in the state.   The latest development, some political pundits noted, had caused […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica