FOCUS ON IGBONGBO

An ancient Lagos community, Onigbongbo was founded by a Benin hunter called Ikunyasun Awusefa from Edo State. Leadership in the community has been under the descendants of Ikuyansun’s four male children. The name of the first child is Kadilu, the second is Iluobe; Olashide and the last is Adigbo. Onigbongbo derives its name from the presence of giant trees, with tree-sized roots under which travellers from Ota and other hinterlands, who daily traverse the area take some rest before continuing their journey. Under the traditional rulership of an Oba, who is assisted by other principal chiefs, namely; Chiefs Aremo, Asaju Oba, Ekerin, Bada, Bashorun, Otun, and Aare, to ensure the smooth ruling of the community The major festivals in Onigbongbo include the Egungun Festival; the Oro Festival and the Egbaa Festival. Onigbongbo now plays host to major landmarks like the Maryland Mall, Ikeja Military Cantonment, a police barracks, star-rated hotels, popular churches and nightclubs, schools, and residential estates, among others, in areas like Mende, Opebi, Awuseye Estate, police barrack, Mosafejo, Ikeja GRA. Proximity to the Muritala Muhammed International Airport about 8 to 10 minutes’ drive, Onigbongbo is highly coveted by property investors due to its elitist population.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...