News

FOCUS ON IGBONGBO

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

An ancient Lagos community, Onigbongbo was founded by a Benin hunter called Ikunyasun Awusefa from Edo State. Leadership in the community has been under the descendants of Ikuyansun’s four male children. The name of the first child is Kadilu, the second is Iluobe; Olashide and the last is Adigbo. Onigbongbo derives its name from the presence of giant trees, with tree-sized roots under which travellers from Ota and other hinterlands, who daily traverse the area take some rest before continuing their journey. Under the traditional rulership of an Oba, who is assisted by other principal chiefs, namely; Chiefs Aremo, Asaju Oba, Ekerin, Bada, Bashorun, Otun, and Aare, to ensure the smooth ruling of the community The major festivals in Onigbongbo include the Egungun Festival; the Oro Festival and the Egbaa Festival. Onigbongbo now plays host to major landmarks like the Maryland Mall, Ikeja Military Cantonment, a police barracks, star-rated hotels, popular churches and nightclubs, schools, and residential estates, among others, in areas like Mende, Opebi, Awuseye Estate, police barrack, Mosafejo, Ikeja GRA. Proximity to the Muritala Muhammed International Airport about 8 to 10 minutes’ drive, Onigbongbo is highly coveted by property investors due to its elitist population.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: I’ve national agenda, no special candidate, says Obasanjo

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, MINNA

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday said that he does not have a special candidate in the forthcoming presidential election but that he only has a national agenda. Chief Obasanjo made  the statement when he paid a visit to erstwhile Nigerian military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar […]
News

2023 poll: SNM faults presidential ambition of Anyim, Wike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

……urges EFCC, ICPC to bar corrupt politicians from 2023 poll A rights group, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has kicked against the presidential ambition of the former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim. Convener of the group, Rev Solomon Semaka also frowned at the role being played by the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike aimed at imposing […]
News Top Stories

Our pension is ridiculous –Ex-IGP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Mine is deplorable,says ex-AIG •I earn about N90,000 monthly, says retired CP •CP: My retired colleagues in the army earn N.8million •I receive N75,000 monthly, CP Akeremale (rtd)   A new twist was introduced to the deplorable condition of service, salaries, emolument of police officers and pensions in the country as retired top police chiefs, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica