FOCUS ON IGBONGBO

An ancient Lagos community, Onigbongbo was founded by a Benin hunter called Ikunyasun Awusefa from Edo State. Leadership in the community has been under the descendants of Ikuyansun’s four male children. The name of the first child is Kadilu, the second is Iluobe; Olashide and the last is Adigbo. Onigbongbo derives its name from the presence of giant trees, with tree-sized roots under which travellers from Ota and other hinterlands, who daily traverse the area take some rest before continuing their journey. Under the traditional rulership of an Oba, who is assisted by other principal chiefs, namely; Chiefs Aremo, Asaju Oba, Ekerin, Bada, Bashorun, Otun, and Aare, to ensure the smooth ruling of the community The major festivals in Onigbongbo include the Egungun Festival; the Oro Festival and the Egbaa Festival. Onigbongbo now plays host to major landmarks like the Maryland Mall, Ikeja Military Cantonment, a police barracks, star-rated hotels, popular churches and nightclubs, schools, and residential estates, among others, in areas like Mende, Opebi, Awuseye Estate, police barrack, Mosafejo, Ikeja GRA. Proximity to the Muritala Muhammed International Airport about 8 to 10 minutes’ drive, Onigbongbo is highly coveted by property investors due to its elitist population.
2023: I've national agenda, no special candidate, says Obasanjo
Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday said that he does not have a special candidate in the forthcoming presidential election but that he only has a national agenda. Chief Obasanjo made the statement when he paid a visit to erstwhile Nigerian military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar
2023 poll: SNM faults presidential ambition of Anyim, Wike
……urges EFCC, ICPC to bar corrupt politicians from 2023 poll A rights group, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has kicked against the presidential ambition of the former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim. Convener of the group, Rev Solomon Semaka also frowned at the role being played by the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike aimed at imposing
Our pension is ridiculous –Ex-IGP
•Mine is deplorable,says ex-AIG •I earn about N90,000 monthly, says retired CP •CP: My retired colleagues in the army earn N.8million •I receive N75,000 monthly, CP Akeremale (rtd) A new twist was introduced to the deplorable condition of service, salaries, emolument of police officers and pensions in the country as retired top police chiefs,
