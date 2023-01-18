Focus on impactful regional projects, Diri tells new NDDC Board

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has advised the newly inaugurated board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to focus on execution of projects that would be of immense benefit to people across the region. Diri said a situation where the regional development agency competes with or duplicates projects of states in the Niger Delta was poor utilisation of national resources. His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, said the governor congratulates the Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, and the state’s Representative, Denyabofa Dimaro, on their appointment. He described both men as illustrious sons of Bayelsa State, whose appointment was welldeserved. He noted that having served in various capacities, the expectation is that they will bring their wealth of experience to bear in this national call to duty.
Related Articles
Edo: Police rescue 14 kidnap victims, search for others
The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has rescued 14 passengers, who were kidnapped on Thursday along Lagos–Abuja Road, by Ikeran Oke, Ibillo, in Akoko -Ado Local Government Area of Edo State. The PPRO of the Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said in a statement that; “Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Bandits demand N2m ransom from each abductee in Niger
Gunmen have demanded N2 million each as ransom for some residents abducted in a community in Niger state. On Saturday evening, an unconfirmed number of people were abducted along Tapila-Gwada road, an area located in Shiroro LGA of Niger. The community is a 30-minute drive from Minna, Niger’s capital city. Some residents of Tapila […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: Police declare major incident in UK city after multiple stabbings
Police have declared a major incident in Birmingham city centre after officers were called to reports of multiple stabbings. West Midlands Police say officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the city centre at 12:30am on Sunday, reports Sky News. In a statement, the force said: “We immediately attended, along with colleagues […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)