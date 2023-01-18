News

Focus on impactful regional projects, Diri tells new NDDC Board

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has advised the newly inaugurated board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to focus on execution of projects that would be of immense benefit to people across the region. Diri said a situation where the regional development agency competes with or duplicates projects of states in the Niger Delta was poor utilisation of national resources. His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, said the governor congratulates the Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, and the state’s Representative, Denyabofa Dimaro, on their appointment. He described both men as illustrious sons of Bayelsa State, whose appointment was welldeserved. He noted that having served in various capacities, the expectation is that they will bring their wealth of experience to bear in this national call to duty.

 

