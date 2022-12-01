Focus on your 5-point agenda, cleric advises Adeleke

Apostle Lawrence Bamilaw yesterday advised the new Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to focus more on his five-point agenda to develop the state to enable him “to surprise the opposition and his supporters”. Bamilaw, who spoke in Osogbo, noted that the only way Adeleke could achieve this goal is to combine his wisdom with others in order to succeed in the task ahead. The cleric said: “Governor Adeleke needs to surprise the opposition and his supporters with his performance if he wants to have headway in governance.

“Nobody thought you could be governor. Therefore, he should try to surprise Osun people with quality performance.” The leader of the Apostolic Grace Network also urged him to sustain government policies and procedures that are good enough to bring development, while those that are not be reviewed.

He also urged him to bring together all stakeholders in the system to bring back the need for the people of the state. The cleric, however, urged the people to support him in an effort to get it right.

