FOCUS SNAKE ISLAND

Not in any way different in terms of natural serenity, this 10-community clustered town is enveloped by the kind of natural, magnificence environment associated known with other topographies in its category, e.g. the more developed and accessible Lagos, Banana and Victoria Islands. There are no official population figures for Snake Island. With about 14 km in length and 1.4 km wide, this Islet comprises a cluster of ten resident communities, namely: Imore, Ibeshe, Irede, Ilashe, Ibasa, Igbologun, Igbo-Esenyore, Igbo-Osun, Ikare, and Iyagbe villages. While Palm Jumeirah and Palm Deira, in Dubai, UAE, are man-made Islands that derived their names from the shape of the dates Palm tree, after which they were artificially built, as envisioned by Sheikh Rashid Maktoum, Snake Island in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos derived its name from its natural topography.

This Islet came to global acclaim in 2004 for hosting the maiden edition of the now-rested “Gulder Ultimate Search” TV reality show. Hitherto, a Sea School, where swimmers received training, and The Nigerdock shipyard, established in 1986 had been major landmarks of the peaceful Island.

