Travel & Tourism

Fofana takes over as new chairman of UNWTO’s Commission for Africa

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Cote d’ Ivoire’s Minister of Tourism, Siandou Fofana, emerged as the new chairman of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa (CAF). Fofana was chosen during the recently held regional meeting hosted by Cabo Verde, which took place in the city of Santa Maria, Island of Sal.

Delighted by this move, Fofana expressed his commitment to serve the commission and put his country and Africa on the global tourism map. “I appreciate the confidence reposed in Cote d’Ivoire and me to lead CAF for the next two years to ensure that we build an African brand that gives more visibility and legibility to Cote d’ Ivoire. And we will ensure that Africa’s enormous potential can be developed and enhanced,” he said.

The Minister said he would work to establish a fund that would drive investments into the tourism sector in Africa, as he stated that: “We are going to plead for the establishment, with the help of our friendly countries, establishment of a guarantee fund and an investment fund that will make it possible to support investments throughout our continent.

“It goes without saying also that it is important to create a larger network of air and road connectivity in order to have more connections between our territories and then with the rest of the world because without air connectivity we cannot really develop tourism.’’ On COVID – 19, Fofana called for cooperation in the fight against the scourge: “We should all be united to fight against this pandemic by ensuring that Africa is not on the margins of vaccination, and to ensure that we reach the maximum number of people and that Africa has its own brand of vaccine and that it is disseminated to the people, to the effect of opening up our continent to the world.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

MIKE BALOGUN: COVID-19 pandemic brought new opportunities for Nigerian tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Michael Balogun is the founder and chief executive officer of Xtrm Tours 2 Nigeria Limited, he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on tourism business in Nigeria Background Michael Balogun, founder and chief executive officer of Xtrm Tours 2 Nigeria Limited, which is the brand name of Tour2Nigeria, a multi award winning domestic tour firm based […]
Travel & Tourism

Royal Caribbean group sells Azamara brand

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Royal Caribbean Group has announced the sales of its Azamara brand to Sycamore Partners. As reported by Eturbonews.com, Royal Caribbean Group will focus on expanding its Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises brands. The group disclosed that it has completed the sale of its Azamara brand to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm […]
Travel & Tourism

APATA SAMSON NUNAYON: My plan is to make Badagry a world class tourist destination

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Apata Samson Nunayon is the supervisor for Environment and Tourism, Badagry Local Government Council, he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his various engagements as tourism, art and cultural activist Background Born in Badagry, Lagos State, Apata Samson Nunayon, who is the supervision for Environment and Tourism in Badagry Local Government Council, is a thoroughbred […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica