Fofana takes over as new chairman of UNWTO’s Commission for Africa

Cote d’ Ivoire’s Minister of Tourism, Siandou Fofana, emerged as the new chairman of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa (CAF). Fofana was chosen during the recently held regional meeting hosted by Cabo Verde, which took place in the city of Santa Maria, Island of Sal.

Delighted by this move, Fofana expressed his commitment to serve the commission and put his country and Africa on the global tourism map. “I appreciate the confidence reposed in Cote d’Ivoire and me to lead CAF for the next two years to ensure that we build an African brand that gives more visibility and legibility to Cote d’ Ivoire. And we will ensure that Africa’s enormous potential can be developed and enhanced,” he said.

The Minister said he would work to establish a fund that would drive investments into the tourism sector in Africa, as he stated that: “We are going to plead for the establishment, with the help of our friendly countries, establishment of a guarantee fund and an investment fund that will make it possible to support investments throughout our continent.

“It goes without saying also that it is important to create a larger network of air and road connectivity in order to have more connections between our territories and then with the rest of the world because without air connectivity we cannot really develop tourism.’’ On COVID – 19, Fofana called for cooperation in the fight against the scourge: “We should all be united to fight against this pandemic by ensuring that Africa is not on the margins of vaccination, and to ensure that we reach the maximum number of people and that Africa has its own brand of vaccine and that it is disseminated to the people, to the effect of opening up our continent to the world.”

