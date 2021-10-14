News

FoI Act: Court grants order of mandamus against Health Minister

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an Order of Mandamus directing the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, to furnish the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) with some vital information in the health sector.

The court further awarded the sum of N200, 000 only as compensation to CTA for the interference and breach by the Minister of its right to access the information under the Act. In a judgment delivered by Justice N. E. Maha, the court held that the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) is entitled to the information it sought from the Minster Health under the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

The judge ruled that the failure of the Minister of Health to grant access to the information sought amounts to an unlawful refusal and thus a breach of his statutory duty under the Act. The CTA had in January 2020, requested for information from the Minister of Health which it failed to give. However, similar requests by CTA to the Head of Service of the Federation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria were all referred to the Minister who by the provisions of the Act was to respond since the information sought was directly in his custody.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayemi, el-Rufai, Umahi, others for Business Hallmark town hall meeting

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Business Hallmark Newspapers has announced that four Nigerian governors, ministers and heads of federal government agencies will attend its Public Policy Forum Townhall meeting on tackling Nigeria’s infrastructural deficit. Chairman of the forum, Chief Mark Wabara, said the meeting would analyze government policy, especially public policies. Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Lagos, Wabara […]
News

El-Rufai presents N237.52bn 2021 Budget to Kaduna Assembly

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Negedu KADUNA Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday presented a draft budget of N237 billion for the 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly. The governor said the draft budget reflected his government’s commitment to promote equal opportunity, accelerate human capital development and attain fiscal viability. He noted that the budget proposals […]
News

SocialPay boosts quick purchase, payment on social media

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc has introduced SocialPay, a secure and convenient solution which allows buyers and sellers to make and receive payment on social media with just a link.   The newly introduced solution provides secure online payment solutions to physical store owners and retailers selling on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter.   Once subscribed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica