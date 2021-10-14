FoI Act: Court grants order of mandamus against Health Minister

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an Order of Mandamus directing the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, to furnish the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) with some vital information in the health sector.

The court further awarded the sum of N200, 000 only as compensation to CTA for the interference and breach by the Minister of its right to access the information under the Act. In a judgment delivered by Justice N. E. Maha, the court held that the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) is entitled to the information it sought from the Minster Health under the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

The judge ruled that the failure of the Minister of Health to grant access to the information sought amounts to an unlawful refusal and thus a breach of his statutory duty under the Act. The CTA had in January 2020, requested for information from the Minister of Health which it failed to give. However, similar requests by CTA to the Head of Service of the Federation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria were all referred to the Minister who by the provisions of the Act was to respond since the information sought was directly in his custody.

Like this: Like Loading...