New facts have emerged about the death of Ms Folake Abiola, who allegedly committed suicide in her Lekki, Lagos, home recently over what was said to be her inability to find a husband, boyfriend of have a child.

As some of her secondary mates who were with her when she recently celebrated her 45th birthday, spoke about how she lamented to them over her depressed State.

The deceased who was an accountant with a Telecommunications company, Glo Nigeria and was supposed to resumed work yesterday from her leave, was said to have complained to her friends bitterly about her state of loneness and living alone in a three bedroom apartment at Osapa London, Lekki.

It was gathered that one of her friends was said to have told her to thank God that she had a good job, while she is still living with her parent after graduation, but she didn’t seem to see reasons with her friends. A Police source said when they visited the scene after receiving a distress call, some of her neighbours told them that Ms Abiola always keep to herself unlike other tenants. The police source said on Wednesday before the incident, she went to her elder brother’s house at Sango and returned on Thursday. But unfortunately, she committed suicide on Friday. “It was her neighbours who alerted the police, the only thing we were able to lay our hands on was just the empty can of Snipper she drank, we didn’t see any suicide latter. The police source added however that if she had survived the suicide attempt that they would have prosecuted her, because suicide is crime against the state. It was also gathered that contrary claims in some media, not New Telegraph, that she committed suicide due to loneliness, and lack of a husband, sex, among others things, that she was in a relationship before now, that she ended the relationship due to her state of depression.

