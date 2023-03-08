News

Folarin Balogun – A Player Profile

Folarin Balogun is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Arsenal in the English Premier League and is currently out on loan to the French team Stade de Reims in Ligue 1. Balogun started his football career young and joined Arsenal’s youth academy when he was only eight. He was born to Nigerian parents on July 3, 2001, in New York, United States.

 

Here’s a detailed player profile of Folarin Balogun, describing his transfer moves, career highlights, and playing ability.

Balogun’s Playing Style

Balogun is a highly talented center-forward/striker with excellent technical abilities and can play as a left-winger. His fusion of rapid agility and mobility, including a sweet bag of tricks, leads to a fantastic eye for goals.

 

His movement off the ball is impressive, and he catches clear spaces in the opposition’s defense when least unexpected. Balogun’s finishing is also exceptional, and he has shown that he can score goals from various positions on the pitch.

 

Folarin’s playing style is often compared to that of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. He has a similar build and playing style and has shown glimpses of Henry’s trademark finishing and dribbling skills. Balogun’s potential has also drawn comparisons with top young strikers such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

 

Balogun’s Debut for Arsenal

Balogun’s early years at Arsenal were filled with success as he quickly progressed through the youth ranks. He was a regular scorer for Arsenal’s U-18 and U-23 teams. He was considered one of the brightest talents in the club’s academy.

 

His impressive performances caught the attention of Arsenal’s first-team manager, Mikel Arteta. He was handed his senior debut in a Europa League match against Molde in November 2020.

 

By scoring a goal in a 3-0 win for Arsenal in merely 37 seconds off the bench, Balogun made an immediate impact in his debut match. Since then, he has made several appearances for Arsenal in the Europa League and the English Premier League.

Balogun’s Loan Spell at Middlesbrough

Balogun joined Middlesbrough on loan in January 2021, looking for regular playing time in the Championship. He debuted for Middlesbrough in a 2-1 win against Reading, coming on as a substitute in the second half.

 

Unfortunately, Balogun’s loan spell at Middlesbrough was a mixed one. He struggled to make an impact initially due to a lack of playing time. He made six appearances in total, but only one was a start, and he failed to score any goals during his time at the club.

 

However, Balogun did receive praise from Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock for his attitude and work ethic during his loan spell. Warnock said Balogun was a “credit to himself” and had a “great attitude” despite not getting as much playing time as he would have liked.

Balogun’s Stint at Stade de Reims

Due to a deficiency in in-game time, Balogun was loaned to Stade de Reims at the beginning of 2022/23. His stint for the French side has been quite unlike his previous loan spells.  Currently, Balogun sits fourth in the Ligue 1 top scorers chart with 15 goals in 25 appearances.

 

Besides such herculean crazy statistics, Balogun’s performances have also managed to steal the limelight. A late equalizer against PSG at the French capital, a comeback-inspiring hat-trick against Lorient while being two goals down, and a ten-goal contribution to stretch Reims’ unbeaten run to 16 games are only a few highlights of his breakthrough in the French league.

Balogun’s Future at The Club & International Levels

Balogun has represented England at the youth level and has been a regular scorer for the U-18 and U-23 teams. But, he can play for the country of his origin, the United States of America, with the U.S. Soccer Federation and U.S. fans confident of attracting Balogun on-field.

 

However, he’s also eligible to play for Nigeria. Some speculation is that he may switch his allegiance to the African nation.

 

Unsurprisingly for such a talented footballer, Balogun’s contract situation at Arsenal has been discussed in recent years. His contract was set to expire in the summer of 2021, and there was uncertainty over whether he would renew. However, Arsenal convinced Balogun to sign a new long-term contract in April 2021, bringing good news to Arsenal fans.

