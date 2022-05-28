Folarin emerges APC guber flagbearer in Oyo

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin Friday emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary and will fly the ticket of the party in the 2023 election.

He was announced winner at exactly 10.45 p.m by the Returning Officer having defeated five other aspirants. He polled 954 votes to defeat Chief Adebayo Adelabu who polled 327 votes. Chief Adeniyi Akintola polled 0 votes; Dr. Azeez Adeduntan got 2 votes; Akeem Alao polled 6 votes, while Akeem Agbaje got 15 votes.

The Oyo State gubernatorial primary of the party was held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (popularly called Liberty Stadium), and the process dragged into the night. It was coordinated by the APC Chairman Hon. Isaac Omodewu and other party leaders.

In his acceptance remarks, Folarin said: “The victory is not for me but our party. We are resolved to send Seyi Makinde out of the Government House by 2023. I will reach out to and visit all other contestants and we are going to fortify our House the more. APC is going to be the next government after the next election. I am grateful to God and all my supporters, as well as, the delegates.”

The primary, which was stalled on Thursday evening due to security lapses, continued Friday morning with the delegates from the three senatorial districts converged at the Jogor Centre, Oke Ado, Ibadan for accreditation. As at about 4.30 till 6.00 p.m, the delegates were being conveyed back to the stadium to come and cast their votes.

Aside the fact that one of the contestants, Chief Adebayo Adelabu (ex-Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Operations), was not at the venue till the votes cast were being sorted at about 10.30 p.m, and the fact that another contestant, Chief Adeniyi Akinola (SAN), had shunned the primary on Thursday because of his reservations that the delegates lists were doctored from Abuja to favour a particular aspirant and had petitioned the Appeal panel, the four other aspirants were in attendance.

However, while three of them alleged manipulations, Senator Teslim Folarin said he was not aware of any doctoring of the lists, asking who did what. He said he would accept the result of the votes whichever way it went.

A former Health Commissioner, Dr. Azeez Adeduntan, Mr. Akeem Agbaje (a lawyer), and Mr. Akeem Alao, insisted the list was doctored and that they decided to stay and watch so that they could be part of the process and know what next step to take legally. Their position was tangential to that of Folarin who appeared to have been favoured by the alleged list doctoring.

As at 10.30 p.m, Dr. Adeduntan, Akeem Alao and Akeem Agbaje had left the venue before the final results were announced. Only Senator Folarin was in the stadium. However names of all the aspirants were on the ballot boxes.

