Folarin To Oyo Electorate: Let competence determine who you’ll vote for

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, yesterday charged Nigerians, particularly the electorate, not to allow money to be the major parameter that would determine who to vote for in the 2023 general election. Speaking in Ibadan at the 2022 Press Week in Oyo State, Folarin advised that rather than placing premium on money and vote buying, which he said would leave them more impoverished, the electorate should consider factors like background, love, patriotic tendencies and competence before voting their preferred candidates. While preaching true federalism, where exclusive list factors will not continue to make distribution of natural resources to be lopsided and a police controlled from the centre, Folarin warned that people cannot afford another move towards disintegration, adding also that the unity of the nation lies on the people’s strength.

