Folorunso Alakija’s Flourish Africa defies COVID-19, hosts 4th Annual Conference

The 4th edition of the Flourish Africa conference, tagged ‘Outsmart 2020’ was held virtually due to the restriction on gatherings following the global preventive measures for COVID-19 on September 19 on her major social media channels.

Welcoming attendees to the conference, its convener, Africa’s most influential woman, Folorunso Alakija, encouraged the participants to keep living up to their full potentials regardless of the curveballs the year may have thrown their way while utilizing the nuggets and rich experiences that the facilitators had to share.

The conference, which is one of the most inspiring and enriching annual events that hosts African women, rolled out a pack of female power-houses which included: Udo Okonjo – CEO of Fine and Country as the Keynote Speaker.

Other facilitators in the line-up include Naomi Osesmedua – The founder of the Sparkle Effect, Glory Edozien – Founder of Inspired by Glory, Ivie Temitayo – Ibitoye – Founder of Work in Nigeria and Ijeoma Onyeator of Channels TV as the moderator.

Seeing the imminence of women living in a dynamic and fast-paced world where just being smart doesn’t suffice to help reach their highest potential.

The facilitators shared high-quality resources such as digital skills, high-level knowledge, experience, soft skills and networking experience that will enable the participants achieve ground-breaking feats in their careers and businesses.

