News

FOMWAN Feeds 500 Orphans In Plateau

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Hajiya Kaltume Abubakar, the Ameerah of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), has said the association fed 500 orphans in the state to celebrate the Eid-El- Fitr.

Abubakar disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Jos that the gesture was to free the people from hunger. She said that feeding the poor was an obligation that should be met by every capable Muslim.

The Ameerah said Sadaqah was important, especially when done for the sake of Allah and it had a way of giving one joy. She said: “It is not just a Sallah thing but something that should be done as a privilege to feed the hungry around us.”

She added that the distribution of goods also gave the association an opportunity to address the youth to shun violence and immoral acts that would defile them. Abubakar said the celebration was peaceful to the glory of God.

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FEC okays N309.9bn tax credit road contract for Dangote Group

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…formalises Police Special Services, approves N8.6bn for health procurement…as President swears-in five perm secs The Federal Executive Council (FEC), chaired by President Muhmmadu Buhari, has approved the award of a contract for the construction of five con-crete roads totaling 274.9 kilometers across the country at the sum of N309, 917,717,251.35 to Dangote Group. Minister of […]
News

COVID-19: Sokoto, Plan International distribute PPEs to 108 health facilities

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi SOKOTO

The Sokoto State government in collaboration with Plan International Nigeria (Global Affairs Canada funded project) at the weekend flagged off the distribution of COVID- 19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to 108 health facilities in 10 council areas of the state. Receiving the items, Chairman, Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 in the state,   Dr Muhammad Ali […]
News

2023: I’II consolidate on infrastructures, others if elected – Mohammed

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has assured to consolidate on provision of physical infrastructure, social amenities and human capital development if re-elected for the second term. He made the commitment at an event to mark the commencement of his Gubernatorial Campaign at Gamawa Local Government Area of the State Addressing his supporters at the […]

Leave a Comment