FOMWAN worried over insecurity challenge in education sector

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has raised concern over insecurity in the Northern part of the country, lamenting that it has been the daunting challenge facing the group in past two years of its 36 years of existence, especially as it affects students in its educational institutions and Islamiyah Schools.

This challenge, the association said, required the commitment of the government at all levels to articulate education crisis response plans that would sustain access of millions of children to education in schools without necessarily compromising their security.

The state’s Amirah of the association, A’ishatu Ibrahim Kilishi disclosed this at the 36th Annual State Conference and Da’awa of FOMWAN, held at the Bauchi Central Mosque Conference Hall. Some of the papers presented at the two-day conference include

“Social decadence and its consequences on youths and national development,” and “Harnessing emerging economic opportunities for women,” among others. She pointed out that the education crisis response plan had become imperative in order to forestall the rate of students’ dropout from schools, particularly girlchildren as a result of insecurity.

“It is also time for the Muslim Ummah to appraise the near absence of women’s involvement in societal issues as the custodians of tomorrow’s future in the face of current challenges,” the Amirah said, noting that women must be prepared for the dynamic world of technological innovations that are impacting their world, as well as the increasing pressure on their traditional roles of nurturing the next generation.

Kilishi added that Muslim woman today requires a good blend of sound Islamic knowledge, as well as some rudimentary knowledge of how technology interfaces with her role as the first teacher of her children, and her other endeavours of life.

