Food additives, chemicals can lead to death, NAFDAC warns

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned Nigerians to desist from adding additives or chemicals to enhance the taste of foods and drinks, as they could lead to preventable illnesses or death.

Director General of the Agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the warning yesterday in Abuja, while confirming that the three deaths recorded in Kano State in March was due to food poisoning through adulterated flavoured drinks.

She added that the merchants of the dangerous chemicals have been apprehended. In a statement made available to newsmen by its Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, the DG maintained that adding dangerous foreign elements into foods and drinks as additives could become poisonous rather than being nutritious.

While noting that only two of the five flavoured drinks identified in the incidence were registered by NAFDAC, she revealed that E-Coli bacteria and Hyroxylamine poison were present in some of the samples collected and reviewed by the Agency’s laboratory situated in Kaduna State.

According to her, the Agency was committed towards ensuring only safe food and other regulated products were available in the market for consumption and use by the citizenry.

She said: “Food contamination and poisoning could occur through consuming expired food. Food poisoning could also occur by preparing food with poorly sourced water and putting cooked food on the shelf for several days or months: or in the refrigerator for too long, amongst others. ‘

’We are very particular about food additives, about the temperature at which a food can be kept, or about the expiration date of food. If all of these are violated, then there could be food poisoning.

“The public should know that they don’t have to add chemicals to food except table salt. Chemicals kill very fast because there is no prescribed amount to use. To use chemical to make a food or drink sour, you may never know what you are adding.”

Adeyeye further disclosed that NAFDAC was in partnership with the Kano State government and its agencies to prevent a reoccurrence of such incident, adding that unregistered and unwholesome products were most likely smuggled into the country.

She added that the Pharmacovigilance directorate of the Agency had sent an alert to all its 36 State offices and the FCT to mount surveillance on the unregistered products and mop them up.

