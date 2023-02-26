Food and your looks

There is a saying that goes thus, you are what you eat. And you might wonder what this has to do with beauty. The food you eat has a lot to do with beauty. In this society, we live in where most people feed off from hand to mouth, where satisfying the growl in your belly is the most important and living one day at a time is the goal, who cares about a glowing skin, right? Maybe. Maybe not. There was once a time, as kids, we had the best times of our lives playing outdoors, consuming sweets and chocolates, buying road side snacks, ice creams and lollipops. We were bursting with life and energy. Transitioning to teenagers, we began to become more conscious of our looks, our hair, our clothes and puberty made things so much harder, with splashes of acne and eczema plaguing our skin. Adulthood came as a rude shock. Life was real. Not everyone was rich, with the best cars, clothes, gadgets, education and ‘connect’, and with that realisation, a lot of young adults learned to survive the hard way. We call it hustling. From dusk to dawn. Priorities were set and as long as you were conscious and able to go to work and back home, the hustle continued. Fast food became the easiest thing to eat especially on the go, and belly pouches developed, pimples popped out all over again, fatigue was always lurking in the corner and wrinkles formed. Which brings us back to beauty. The foundation of how good you look on the outside boils down to what you eat. The health of all our organs affects our appearance, and once we start to fall ill, we begin to fret about our heart, kidney, liver and the really delicate organs inside, but did you know your skin is the largest organ in the body? Our skin is battered inside and out by stress, hormones, junk food and even the weather but a healthy diet can help you withstand it all, repair, maintain and enhance what is lost. The ancient Greek physician Hippocrates (460 BC- 377 BC) said: “Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food.” This meant letting your nutritional supply take a primary role in preventing and treating diseases. Now that a link has been seemingly created between food and beauty, here are a few basic, easily accessible food, fruits and spices that can greatly contribute to a more healthy skin and lifestyle in general. 1. Antioxidants. Antioxidants are man-made or natural substances that may prevent or delay some type of cell damage caused by oxidants, which is a chemical reaction that produces free radicals that cause chain reactions that may damage cells. Consuming antioxidant foods, herbs and tea helps slow the signs of aging, healthier, more youthful and glowing skin, reduced cancer risk, protection against heart diseases and stroke. Most common fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants like tomatoes, carrots, pumpkin seeds, sweet potatoes, strawberries, broccoli, red wine, grapes etc. Also, herbs, spices and essential oils can be incorporated to your daily diet like cloves, cinnamon, turmeric, cocoa, basil, parsley, ginger, thyme etc. The interesting part of antioxidant foods is that there is no restriction on daily consumption, the more you consume, the better for your diet.

