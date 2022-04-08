News

Food & Beverage West Africa returns to Lagos in June

The organizers of Food & Beverage West Africa have promised to stage a bigger and better show as the beverage exhibition returns to Lagos in June. Already the largest food and beverage exhibition in Sub-Saharan Africa, the post-pandemic demand for in-person trade events means FAB West Africa 2022 is having to expand into a new exhibition space at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island. The organizers said this could make the show the largest food and beverage exhibition on the African continent.

More than 220 exhibitors from over 40 countries will be taking part and over 5,000 visitors are expected to come to FAB West Africa 2022. The show, which runs from Tuesday 14th June to Thursday 16th June, will also be the first exhibition to use the new third hall at the Landmark Centre. FAB West Africa is being organised by BtoB Events, with Just Food and NASCO group as Gold Sponsors are. FAB West Africa’s success derives from the extensive opportunities it provides to find out about the latest food and drink developments and to sample products being launched in Nigeria and the region.

 

