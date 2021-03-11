News

Food blockade: IPMAN lauds Bello’s efforts

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

For his role in brokering the impasse between the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers Association of Nigeria, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) has hailed Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. This commendation came on the heels of the association’s visit to the governor in Lokoja. National President of the Association, Engr. Sanusi Abdul Fari, described the governor’s swift move to broker truce between the warring parties as rare demonstration of leadership anchored on patriotism. “Stepping out to douse tension in such period of national crisis is patriotism at its peak.

Your swift decision to call to dialogue the warring parties was timely and has helped resolved what would have become a protracted national crisis. You have demonstrated rare leadership quality and we are here to say thank you for rising to the occasion by providing leadership,” Fari said.

In his response, Governor Bello described IPMAN as the livewire of the nation’s economy. Bello said the country must do all to ensure that Nigeria remained an indivisible and united entity irrespective of tribes and religions. He said what the nation needs at this moment is peace and security, noting that all must all support the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari in building a united Nigeria.

“Nigeria will continue to remain an indivisible entity and this can be sustained when we are all deliberate and united in ensuring that peace and security must be topmost priority in our dealings,” Bello stressed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Central youth group to politicians: Watch your utterances

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Concerned Nigerians under the aegis of North Central Youth for Good Governance, have appealed to political, traditional and religious leaders in the country, to be circumspect in their utterances on sensitive issues, in order not to overheat the polity. According to the youth group, all hands must, of necessity, be on […]
News

Lagos East: Abiru ends campaign, pledges service with integrity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the December 5 by-election in Lagos East, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, has rounded off his campaign with a pledge to serve the people of the district with integrity and commitment. Abiru, a former executive director, First Bank Plc and the immediate past laris Bank Limited, added that […]
News

FG increases NSIP beneficiaries to curb poverty, unemployment

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Abuja

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has increased the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) comprising the Home-Grown School FeedingProgramme(HGSFP), Job Creation Unit (N-Power), Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), to accommodate more beneficiaries.   TheMinisterof Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica