News

Food crisis: 840 Nigerian households got$1msupportin2021- Farouq

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) received the sum of US$1 million in 2021 from the government of Nigeria as part of an ECOWAS humanitarian assistance to 840 food insecured households as a result of violent in North West and North East The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, made this known yesterday in a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja. She noted that: “This project has provided the ministry, the unique opportunity of showcasing best practices of partnership and collaboration in delivering humanitarian intervention. It has equally advanced the efforts of the Nigerian Government in touching the lives of a critical mass of Nigerians in vulnerable situations.” The programme targeted 840 food insecure households (some 4,196 persons) in Zamfara, Katsina and Borno states with food assistance.

Siga Fatima Jagne, Commissioner for Social Affairs and Gender, ECOWAS Commission, said: “In line with the humanitarian mandate of the ECOWAS Commission and in response to the Decision of the Fiftieth Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of December 17, 2016, to assist population in North East Nigeria affected by terrorism.

‘‘The ECOWAS Commission in strong collaboration with the Government of Nigeria and the World Food Programme is providing humanitarian support to our populations in need in Nigeria and will continue to build the resilience of our people to bridge the humanitarian- development nexus across the West African region for a prosperous ECOWAS Community.”

 

