News

Food Crisis: COVID-19, others responsible – Perm Sec

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, yesterday said that the rising food crisis in the country is as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the rising number of internally-displaced persons. Umakhihe, who hails from Edo North, made the disclosure in Benin, Edo State, in his keynote address at the maiden roll out of agricultural inputs and equipment as special intervention support for small-holder farmers in the South-South state. He said: “The inputs’ distribution is targeted at small-holder farmers, who form about 70 per cent of the food producing populace. For the past seven years, issues relating to food security have constituted a major focus of the policy thrust of the Nigerian government. It formed part of the major goals, which the world leaders initially agreed to devote resources to actualise by 2015, but now by 2030. These goals are aimed at ensuring no poverty and zero hunger by 2030, as one of the SDGs.

 

