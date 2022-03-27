Food crisis: Nigeria at crossroad, needs technology to overcome –NABDA boss

The National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has once again called attention to the looming food crisis in the country, saying there was a need for the adoption of technology to urgently address it.

The Director General of National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, disclosed this when he addressed stakeholders in Enugu, during a one-day sensitization workshop on the role of biosafety regulation and modern biotechnology towards economic diversification in Nigeria. NABDA Boss noted that the solution to the current food crisis in Nigeria is undoubtedly the adoption of a reliable information system and technology by all stakeholders.

He said: “Nigeria is currently at a crossroad in view of the looming food crisis and this requires that all hands must be on deck to fashion out strategies on how to improve and boost agricultural productivity to guarantee food and nutritional security. ”

In the last 30 years, we were comfortable with agricultural productivity because then we had less people to feed and the soil was very productive, so even with aged farming population, we did not envisage food crisis but today, we cannot afford such luxury as most of our population goes to bed hungry on daily basis.”

He explained that farmers need a good information system to know exactly what to do to overcome low yield, and also understand the viability of biotechnology. According to him, Nigeria’s population was increasingly becoming a source of concern, that continuing with a stone age farming method, would spell more doom.

