Food crisis to worsen unless Boko Haram defeated – N’East market women

Women operating under the auspices of Forum of North East Market Women (FNEMW), have cried out over the escalating state of insecurity in the troubled zone, warning of the possibility of the worst dorm of food crisis ever, if more determined efforts were not made to end the cycle of insurgency.
Specifically, the market women lamented that the violent activities of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), which include killings and raping of women and girls, have denied them access to their farms, thereby threatening their means of livelihoods.
Since 2009, BHTs have continued to wage a bloodletting campaign against the Nigerian state, with consequential effects on loss of lives, destruction of property worth billions of naira, as well as displacement of locals from ancestral homes.
Consequently,  they are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to rev-up the ongoing counterinsurgency war, with a view to restoring normalcy to the troubled North East region.
In a statement over the weekend by their chairperson, Hajiya Mariam in Bulama, the women, who lamented the activities of Boko Haram in the states of Borno,Yobe and Adamawa, claimed that “our sources of livelihood have been taken away as a result of the insurgency.
It reads further: “As it stands today, we are finding it difficult to survive  as a result of activities of insurgents
“We are a group of active market women from the six states that constitute the North East.
“We issue this statement to express our plight as market women in the North East, especially in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, as a result of Boko Haram and other security challenges.
“We have been thrown out of business and our means of livelihood by the activities of Boko Haram insurgents in our region.
“We appeal  to  President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent actions  that will end this long  suffering in our land, especially as it affects the women.
“We have  lost almost all  our values as women in the North East, our sources of livelihood have been taken away as a result of the insurgency.”

