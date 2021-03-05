News

Food embargo: Nigeria’s unity not negotiable, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Following the decision of the Amalgamated Union of Food and Cattle and Cattle of Nigeria (AFUCDN) to resume supply of foodstuffs to the southern part of the country after blocking same for some days, President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that Nigeria’s unity was not negotiable. Briefing newsmen after a meeting with the President yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi said Buhari urged Nigerians to go about their lawful businesses. According to Bello, Buhari said this when the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, led him to brief the president on the suspension of the strike by the union.

Addressing State House Correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, Bello said Buhari commended the efforts to resolve the crisis, saying, “Mr. President expressed concerns over the insecurity in the land. As the commander – in-chief, he has assured everyone of us based on his security meeting yesterday, that Nigeria is going to be secured, safe and prosperous and I believe in him 100 per cent.

“He urged everyone of us to continue to go about our lawful businesses in the country, that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable, that Nigeria must be united, peaceful and that Nigeria must be prosperous.” Speaking on Buhari’s response to the AFUCDN’s request, he said: “They are demanding that the various extortions that take place on our roads, starting from law enforcement agencies in some cases, and touts in most cases be stopped. And I thank God, Mr. President has given directive to that effect, that all law enforcement agencies should ensure that traders should not be extorted on the road again.

“From the point of loading and point of offloading, they can pay the tax as required and they’ve been compliant. So they are asking that extortions be stopped and also that those who kill their members be brought to justice. I don’t think they’re asking for too much. “And remember that the crisis was snowballing into a major national catastrophe whereby some other parts of this country were gearing up for reprisals and setting us up for crisis. “We can’t afford to allow this country to snowball into civil war again, not this time around. We are so much interwoven that we are inseparable by marriage, by business investments, by politics, and every other form of development. Nigeria is so much interwoven that we shouldn’t allow any few bad elements divide us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

N’East govs back Zulum on mercenaries’ deployment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Our Correspondent   Governor of Taraba State, Mr. Darius Ishaku, has declared support for the request by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State that the Federal Government re-engages mercenaries to join the Nigerian Armed Forces in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgents terrorizing the North-East.   Darius spoke yesterday in Maiduguri when he led […]
News

Okowa to FG: Fight divisive tendencies with allinclusive govt

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged the Federal Government to apply the principle of all-inclusive government to fight the myriad of tribal and ethnic agitations currently confronting the country. This was as the governor said that it is only through fairness, equity and justice, as well as true federalism in political appointments, project award […]
News

US Attorney General refutes Trump’s election fraud claims

Posted on Author Reporter

  US Attorney General William Barr says his justice department has found no proof to back President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 election. “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” said the top US law enforcement agent. His comments […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica