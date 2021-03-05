Food embargo: Nigeria’s unity not negotiable, says Buhari

Following the decision of the Amalgamated Union of Food and Cattle and Cattle of Nigeria (AFUCDN) to resume supply of foodstuffs to the southern part of the country after blocking same for some days, President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that Nigeria’s unity was not negotiable. Briefing newsmen after a meeting with the President yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi said Buhari urged Nigerians to go about their lawful businesses. According to Bello, Buhari said this when the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, led him to brief the president on the suspension of the strike by the union.

Addressing State House Correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, Bello said Buhari commended the efforts to resolve the crisis, saying, “Mr. President expressed concerns over the insecurity in the land. As the commander – in-chief, he has assured everyone of us based on his security meeting yesterday, that Nigeria is going to be secured, safe and prosperous and I believe in him 100 per cent.

“He urged everyone of us to continue to go about our lawful businesses in the country, that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable, that Nigeria must be united, peaceful and that Nigeria must be prosperous.” Speaking on Buhari’s response to the AFUCDN’s request, he said: “They are demanding that the various extortions that take place on our roads, starting from law enforcement agencies in some cases, and touts in most cases be stopped. And I thank God, Mr. President has given directive to that effect, that all law enforcement agencies should ensure that traders should not be extorted on the road again.

“From the point of loading and point of offloading, they can pay the tax as required and they’ve been compliant. So they are asking that extortions be stopped and also that those who kill their members be brought to justice. I don’t think they’re asking for too much. “And remember that the crisis was snowballing into a major national catastrophe whereby some other parts of this country were gearing up for reprisals and setting us up for crisis. “We can’t afford to allow this country to snowball into civil war again, not this time around. We are so much interwoven that we are inseparable by marriage, by business investments, by politics, and every other form of development. Nigeria is so much interwoven that we shouldn’t allow any few bad elements divide us.”

