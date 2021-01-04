Business

Food firm picks MD, ED

Posted on

Erisco Foods Limited has appointed Mr. Nnamdi Umeofia as its managing director and Mr. Adetokunbo Agbede as executive director, operations. Umeofia obtained a bachelor degree in accounting, finance and management science from University of Michigan.

He had previously worked in a top accounting firm in the United States of America before joining Erisco Foods limited in 2013. In his seven years at Erisco foods, he started off as the head of the accounting department and also supervised the quality control department as well as managing the outstates’ branches of the company.

Also, Agbede has worked with the company for 10 years, serving as the general manager where he supported the CEO in formulating organisation and strategic plans and decisions, deploy winning strategies for excellent service delivery and building key alliances.

