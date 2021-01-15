News

Food inflation records highest jump since 2016

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Nigeria’s food inflation increased by 1.26 percent on a year-on-year basis from 18.30 percent in November 2020 to 19.56 percent in December.

This is according to the December 2020 consumer price index/inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

Inflation measures the rate of increase in the prices of goods and services within an economy over a period of time.

Checks showed that this is the biggest jump in food inflation since May 2016 when it rose from 13.19 percent in April of that year to 14.86 percent.

The NBS said the increase in food inflation was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fruits, vegetable, fish and oils and fats

According to the report, the all items index which measures inflation increased from 14.87 percent in November to 15.75 percent.

This represents an increase of 0.86 percentage points.

“The urban inflation rate increased by 16.33 percent (year-on-year) in December 2020 from 15.47 percent recorded in November 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 15.20 percent in December 2020 from 14.33 percent in November 2020,” the report read.

“Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 11.37 percent in December 2020, up by 0.32 percent when compared with 11.05 percent recorded in November 2020.”

In December, all items inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Bauchi (19.85 percent), Edo (18.15 percent) and Kogi (18.40 percent), while Lagos (14.05 percent), Kwara (13.91 percent) and Abia (13.30 percent) recorded the slowest rise.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kaigama: #EndSars protest symptoms of buried grievances, time bomb

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

been a strong …says poverty, social neglect worse than COVID-19   The ArchBishop, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has  described the ongoing protests by Nigerian youths as symptoms of a ticking time bomb and bottled up grievances over the poor governance structure in the country.   Kaigama made this known while delivering […]
News

AIB begins use of drones for accident investigations

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) is moving a step further in its enhancement of aviation safety as it has commenced the training of ten accident investigators. Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB) had trained 10 investigators on the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) popularly referred to as drone in a bid to ensure data accuracy […]
News Top Stories

FG frets as COVID-19 hits offshore, remote oil facilities

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

DPR warns IOCs over safety protocol violation Shell evacuates close contacts from offshore facility The Federal Government, yesterday, expressed fear as COVID-19 has continued to rock offshore and remote oil facilities in the Niger Delta. Many offshore workers have, according to government, sadly tested positive for COVID-19 “in some offshore and remote locations, many of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica