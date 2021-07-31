News

Food insecurity: Atiku wants establishment of military taskforce

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Federal and state governments to establish food security military taskforce to provide security for farmers across the country.

 

This, he said, is to avert looming food crisis arising from the inability of the farming communities to access their farms due to rising insecurity.

The former vice president who was reacting to warning by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, of a looming acute food crisis in Northern Nigeria, decried what he described as “laissez-faire approach” by the federal government to the issue.

Atiku noted that Northern Nigeria is the food basket of the country, arguing that any famine there will have a national impact on the rest of the country and cross border impact in the West African sub-region.

 

“Food security is a vital part of national security, and where this issue is not resolved, the resultant crisis may unsettle the nation and her immediate neighbours,” he stated.

 

Atiku said the food security military taskforce should be made to work in farming clusters, to provide security for the nation’s farmers.

 

“We must give confidence to our agriculture workers, so that the sector can get on with the job of feeding the nation,” he advised. He also wants force majeure and a temporary moratorium be declared by the FG and state governments on all agricultural loans.

 

Atiku said that: “We cannot expect small, medium and large scale farmers to service debts when they are not even able to access their farms and other businesses in the agricultural value chain.”

 

He called for reintroduction of e-wallet policy of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina when he was Nigeria’s Agriculture Minister, which he noted, reduced hunger levels in the country.

 

This, he said, could be achieved by the provision of free seedlings and fertilisers by the Federal Government to the end users to ramp up that scheme.

