Food insecurity: World Bank approves $2.3bn programme for Africa

The World Bank has approved a $2.3 billion programme to help countries in eastern and southern Africa to help countries in eastern and southern Africa tackle food insecurity. According to the World Bank, the money will help increase the resilience of the region’s food systems and its ability to tackle growing food insecurity that’s expected to affect about 66.4 million people in the region by next month.

It said that the funding is meant to ease food-system shocks — spurred by drought, conflicts and pest and disease outbreaks — that have been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Ensuring regional co- ordination in addressing the challenges posed by climate change, market volatility, and the need for food policy reform constitute key priorities,” said Hafez Ghanem, World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. It said food system shocks brought on by extreme weather, pest and disease outbreaks, political and market instability, and conflict are becoming more frequent and severe, putting more people at risk of food insecurity.

The food systems resilience programme will “enhance inter-agency food crisis response strategies — including strengthening earlywarning systems and rapid-response planning,” as well as boost emergency support to producers and provide emergency trade measures and food reserves, it said. Ghanem said this is the first regional and multi-sectoral operation focusing on reducing the number of food-insecure people in eastern and southern Africa by increasing the resilience of food systems and preparedness to combat rising food insecurity.

