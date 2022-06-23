Business Top Stories

Food insecurity: World Bank approves $2.3bn programme for Africa

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The World Bank has approved a $2.3 billion programme to help countries in eastern and southern Africa to help countries in eastern and southern Africa tackle food insecurity. According to the World Bank, the money will help increase the resilience of the region’s food systems and its ability to tackle growing food insecurity that’s expected to affect about 66.4 million people in the region by next month.

It said that the funding is meant to ease food-system shocks — spurred by drought, conflicts and pest and disease outbreaks — that have been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Ensuring regional co- ordination in addressing the challenges posed by climate change, market volatility, and the need for food policy reform constitute key priorities,” said Hafez Ghanem, World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. It said food system shocks brought on by extreme weather, pest and disease outbreaks, political and market instability, and conflict are becoming more frequent and severe, putting more people at risk of food insecurity.

The food systems resilience programme will “enhance inter-agency food crisis response strategies — including strengthening earlywarning systems and rapid-response planning,” as well as boost emergency support to producers and provide emergency trade measures and food reserves, it said. Ghanem said this is the first regional and multi-sectoral operation focusing on reducing the number of food-insecure people in eastern and southern Africa by increasing the resilience of food systems and preparedness to combat rising food insecurity.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: Transcorp reinforces safety as priority

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola, has said that the key priority of its properties, Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar, is safety amidst the COVID-19 crisis. She said this at the ‘Africa Tomorrow Hospitality’ conference during her spotlight discussion led by Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman on APO Group, a […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG lifts ban on inter-state travels, local flights

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has lifted the ban hitherto placed on inter-state travels across the country.   Persons who wish to travel from one state to another can now do so, beginning from July 1 (tomorrow), provided that such journeys were not made during the curfew hours of 10p.m. and 4a.m.   Similarly, plans have been […]
News Top Stories

GOVERNORSHIP POLL: Gov sacks deputy’s aides as Assembly plots impeachment

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Dep Gov: My principal bribing lawmakers with N10m each Akeredolu: I don’t believe in inducement The feud between Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, took a new dimension yesterday with the alleged plan to impeach the latter. This came as Governor Akeredolu sacked all the aides attached to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica